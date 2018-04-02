Selover Library offers fine forgiveness

CHESTERVILLE — It’s nearly tax day, and Selover Public Library feels your pain.

When your taxes are due and your wallet is hurting, the last thing you want to worry about is paying your overdue fines at the library. That’s why Selover Library is offering fine forgiveness from April 13-17.

All that patrons need to do is stop by the circulation desk on these days and ask to have their fines cleared. Then they are free to check out books and movies — at no cost, of course — to help them through these taxing times.

Fine forgiveness only applies to overdue fines, not to lost or damaged materials or other fees. Selover Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-7:30 p.m.