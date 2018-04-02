Addams Family Musical plays to sold out house

MOUNT GILEAD — A full house was captivated by the enthusiasm of the Mount Gilead High School cast of the Addams Family Musical.

The cast appeared to be having as much fun performing as the audience had watching. The cast was lead by vibrant Gomez, played by Mason Adams, who bent over backwards to please the strong willed Morticia, played by Molly Brooke.

Several attending commented that it was the best production they had seen at Mount Gilead High School.

Other cast members included: Danielle Harter, Kelly Baer, Jadyn Shipman, Micah Tuggle, Noah Tuggle, Laynee Sanger, Sarah Cooper, Isaac Arrington and Ancestors: Taylor Ball, Kayla Barker, Emma Burchett, Addison Chapman, Lexie Edwards, Matthew Emberg.

Hayli Harris, Kora James, Dylon Jones, Caleb Kitts, Sean Knipp, Brittany Kuykendall, Alexis McCoy, Joslin McDonald, Nathan Parsons, Lane Smith, Makalyn Strahm, Sarah Sturdivant, Samantha Sullivan, Tiffany Swick, Molly Trapani, Zac Trimble, Hunter Trimmer,and Logan Trimmer.

The crew included Stage manager, Katie Seckel; Assistant Stage Managers, Preston Clark and Cassandra Snopik; Lights, Casey Conrad and Sam Baer; Sound Mike Holtzapfel and Makeup, Jenilee Morgan, Cassidy Hack, Megan Gray, Elaina Supplee, Makayla Howard.

Becca Tuggle, Mya Hicks, Laynee Sanger and Addison Chapman. Orchestra members were: Reeds; Faith Longhenry, Dr. Joseph Plattenburg, Emily Randall, Deani Smith. Brass included Randy Man and Derek Richardson and rhythm section included Tyler Jones, Mason Kent, Nomi Marcus, Becky Shipman and Brett Shipman.

The production was directed by Michelle Ashley with Pit Director Ross Runyan and Assistant Director Maureen Flora.

