Marionaires plan annual show April 28 at Palace Theatre

MARION — The historic Palace Theatre will rock April 28 as the Marionaires Barber Shop Chorus presents its annual show, “Keep The Whole World Singing.”

Chorus members are talent from Marion, Morrow, Crawford and Union counties and are under the direction of Evan Boegehold, from the Columbus area, and local directors Doug Boyer, John Hoch, Duane Kline, Neil Miller and Ken Heimlich.

They will perform songs from the early 1900s through the 2000s, all arranged in the barbershop style, starting with “I Believe in Music,” “For All We Know,” “Hey Good Lookin’,” “Original Dixieland One Step,” along with old barbershop favorite, “Shenandoah” and others.

Also appearing will be Dave Calendine, organist at Detroit’s Fox Theatre and associate member of The Marionaires. Two guest quartets will also appear — “The Crew” and “Unfinished Business.” Both are made up of experienced singers and have won awards in the Barbershop Harmony Society competitions.

Singing with The Marionaires from Morrow County are Phil Beal, Dick Carsner, Richard Casto, Mike Curtis, Gary Gandee, Ned Geckle, Junior Heimlich, Ken Heimlich, Al Miller, Bob Miller, Brad Mosher and Don Yake.

An afterglow is planned in the May Pavilion with ice cream sundaes and cookies, along with barbershop harmony from the Marionaires and Calendine. It is an informal time to mingle and get autographs.

Tickets are available from any member, at the Palace Theatre box office, Southland Barber Shop, City Barber Shop or Ken Heimlich, show chairman, at 419-864-3268.

Prices are $12 in advance and $15 at the door for adults; students K-12 are $6 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.; organ concert starts at 6:15 p.m. and the barbershop show at 7 p.m.