Stone advances to regional spelling bee

ATHENS — Zachary Stone, eighth grade student at Highland Middle School, participated in the 2018 Scripps College of Communication Regional Spelling be hosted at Ohio University March 24.

Zachary, the son of Dillard and Sherry Smith, was one of 95 school champions from Ashland, Athens, Champaign, Coshocton, Crawford, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Huron, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Union and Vinton counties to take an online exam to qualify for the regional bee.

Only 49 students earned a score high enough to earn an invitation to the regional competition. Zachary advanced to the fifth round of the competition.

Nilla Ragan of Bishop Flaget School in Chillicothe, won the regional bee and will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee to be held in Washington, D.C., May 27 to June 1.