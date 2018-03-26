COLLEGE NEWS

Winkelfoos joins Dance Marathon

BEREA — Alexandra Winkelfoos of Mount Gilead was among 65 students who participated in the 17th Annual Dance Marathon at Baldwin Wallace University.

As the largest philanthropy organization on campus, Dance Marathon brings together the community, students and sponsors. The 12-hour marathon consists of performers, dancing and HIV/AIDS education. This year’s marathon raised $23,000 for the cause.

Winkelfoos, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in communication studies, danced from noon to midnight, raising money and awareness in the fight against pediatric HIV/AIDS through Up 4 the Fight, a collegiate fundraising program.

All proceeds went to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, which seeks to educate and reduce the transmission and cases of pediatric AIDS worldwide.