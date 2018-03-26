COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Donald J. Hayes, Marengo, and Liza C. McCulley, Marengo.

Jason R. Andruzis, Cardington, and Christine M. Kus, Cardington.

PROBATE CASES

Through March 20

Judgment Entry — Report of distribution in estate of Willard O. Cobern.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 4, south court room, in estate of Edith Ileen Owens.

Judgment Entry — Order to pay attorney fees; entry approving and settling account in estate of Gordon Willard Short.

Waiver of notice on hearing on inventory; Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m. April 9, north court room, in estate of Mary K. Graham.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 2:30 p.m., April 16, north court room, in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 25, north court room, in estate of Genevieve L. Rinehart.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., March 28, south court room, in estate of Robert F. Haskins Jr.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 18, north court room, in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Albaugh.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of Mary Louise McCutchen.

Application to admit authenticated copies of extra county or state documents and records of proceedings. Judgement entry — Order to pay attorney fees in estate of Donald Ward Bailey.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 2, south court room, in estate of Dustin Michael Lynch.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 2, north court room, in estate of Tommy W. Lilly.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of James L. Brand.

Entry setting hearing, 2 p.m., May 4, south court room, in estate of Alfred I. Holt.

Judgment Entry — Order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Donna Marie Hurley.

Amended Judgment Entry — Order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Robert Louis Thomas Jr.

Motion for substitution of attorney in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Helton.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of Grover D. Roach.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 1, north court room, in estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1 p.m., May 11, north court room, in estate of Doris Rutherford Cannon.

Consent to waiver of appraisal of real estate, in estate of Robert C. Curren.

Appointment of fiduciary hearing, 1:30 p.m., April 26, south court room, in estate of Robert Wonacott.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; appointment of appraiser; fiduciary’s acceptance, in estate of Clarabelle Scott.

Certificate of death filed; motion to use Kelley Blue Book, in estate of Amy M. Carroll.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; application to dispense with appraisement; fiduciary’s acceptance, in estate of Vernon D. Todd.