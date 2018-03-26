Posted on by

COURT NEWS


MARRIAGE LICENSES

Donald J. Hayes, Marengo, and Liza C. McCulley, Marengo.

Jason R. Andruzis, Cardington, and Christine M. Kus, Cardington.

PROBATE CASES

Through March 20

Judgment Entry — Report of distribution in estate of Willard O. Cobern.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 4, south court room, in estate of Edith Ileen Owens.

Judgment Entry — Order to pay attorney fees; entry approving and settling account in estate of Gordon Willard Short.

Waiver of notice on hearing on inventory; Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m. April 9, north court room, in estate of Mary K. Graham.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 2:30 p.m., April 16, north court room, in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 25, north court room, in estate of Genevieve L. Rinehart.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., March 28, south court room, in estate of Robert F. Haskins Jr.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 18, north court room, in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Albaugh.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of Mary Louise McCutchen.

Application to admit authenticated copies of extra county or state documents and records of proceedings. Judgement entry — Order to pay attorney fees in estate of Donald Ward Bailey.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 2, south court room, in estate of Dustin Michael Lynch.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 2, north court room, in estate of Tommy W. Lilly.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of James L. Brand.

Entry setting hearing, 2 p.m., May 4, south court room, in estate of Alfred I. Holt.

Judgment Entry — Order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Donna Marie Hurley.

Amended Judgment Entry — Order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Robert Louis Thomas Jr.

Motion for substitution of attorney in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Helton.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of Grover D. Roach.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 1, north court room, in estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1 p.m., May 11, north court room, in estate of Doris Rutherford Cannon.

Consent to waiver of appraisal of real estate, in estate of Robert C. Curren.

Appointment of fiduciary hearing, 1:30 p.m., April 26, south court room, in estate of Robert Wonacott.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; appointment of appraiser; fiduciary’s acceptance, in estate of Clarabelle Scott.

Certificate of death filed; motion to use Kelley Blue Book, in estate of Amy M. Carroll.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; application to dispense with appraisement; fiduciary’s acceptance, in estate of Vernon D. Todd.

