Cardington Yard Sale slated

CARDINGTON — The village will hold its annual Community Yard Sale on May 5, followed by Clean-Up Day on May 12.

The dates were set when village council met on March 19. It was also noted that brush pick up will resume in April.

In other business:

• During the 55-minute meeting, Finance Officer Deb Fry reviewing the village finances, said, “all balances look healthy.”

She saidd the village has received $17,549 more in revenue in 2018 comparable to 2017. “The majority of the difference comes from income tax revenues.”

Referring to the first 15 days of March, she said, “We are halfway through the month and have already exceeded last year.

This is due to the grant awards that we have received to date, including FEMA, $82,199 and MARCs Radio Grant of $49,998.52.” She said that real estate revenues have been received and they are less than 2017.

• Council approved payment of bills totaling $78,829.47.

• As in the past, council responded to the request of the Cardington Recreation Board to fill the swimming pool with water at no cost to the board.

Council agreed on a 5-1 vote. Voting against it was Councilman Tim Abraham. It was noted 260,000 gallons of water are needed to fill the pool.

• Council also agreed to a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on tax duplicates the amount owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges.

• A resolution was approved that authorizes the village to prepare and submit an application for participation in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or local transportation improvement program and to execute contracts as required. Although approved earlier, this written resolution was required and refers to the paving of State Route 529 through the village.

Two inches of the route will be paved with the village responsible for a portion and any repair.

• A resident questioned council about his water/sewer bill which has been considered delinquent. Following discussion he was referred to the village’s legal counsel.

• Village council will meet next on April 2.