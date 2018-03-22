Good Friday, Easter service planned

Morrow Bible Church invites the community to the following services to remember Christ’s death and resurrection.

A Good Friday Service will be held on March 30 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Chris Plough from Maranatha Bible Church in Edison.

Resurrection Sunday (April 1) will begin with a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at the Bloomfield Cemetery (CR 204, just south of SR 656). Breakfast will be served at the church immediately following this service.

Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. and the Morning Worship Service at 10:45 a.m.

Morrow Bible Church is located at 423 County Road 204 (near the intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles southwest of Sparta). For transportation or information, call Pastor Stephen Howard at 740-625-5542 or e-mail office@morrowbiblechurch.org.

Please visit www.morrowbiblechurch.org for more information about Morrow Bible Church.