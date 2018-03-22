Northmor receives Auditor of State award

IBERIA — A recent financial audit of Northmor LSD by the Auditor of State’s Office has returned a clean audit report. Northmor’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award.

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s Office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

Ethics referral.

Questioned costs less than $10,000.

Lack of timely report submission.

Reconciliation.

Failure to obtain a timely single audit.

Findings for recovery less than $100.

Public meetings or public records.

Front, from left, Chad Redmon, Superintendent; Jeff Whisler, BOE President; Tammi L. Cowell, Treasurer/CFO; Louie Cortez, BOE member. Back, from left, Carlyle Smith, BOE member; Tim Bachelder, BOE member; Marcie Whited, Assistant Treasurer; Carolyn Beal, BOE member. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_Auditor-Award-1-.jpg Front, from left, Chad Redmon, Superintendent; Jeff Whisler, BOE President; Tammi L. Cowell, Treasurer/CFO; Louie Cortez, BOE member. Back, from left, Carlyle Smith, BOE member; Tim Bachelder, BOE member; Marcie Whited, Assistant Treasurer; Carolyn Beal, BOE member.