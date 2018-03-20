State park dam project continues

Work on Mount Gilead State Park dam is progressing. Refilling of lake is under way following substantial completion of a project to construct a new dam and spillway. ODNR says the lake is about 2½ feet below normal pool and should reach full pool sometime in March. Gamefish will be restocked into the lake beginning in spring to reestablish a sport fishery in the lake. Part of the project also includes a newly constructed canoe/kayak launch in the upper end of the lake. Various additional park amenities will be completed this spring and include final seeding, mulching and other landscape improvements at the job site, tree planting, parking lot improvements, and placement of signage, park benches and fishing line collectors.

