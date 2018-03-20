Key Ministries plans Good Friday service

The last words spoken by Jesus will be repeated when Key Ministries of Morrow County conducts the seventh annual Good Friday Service March 30.

Hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church, the service will begin at noon and continue until 3 p.m. The service time is made convenient so people can come and go as their schedule allows or they can stay for the entire service, said host pastor, Rev. Patrick Kelly.

Church organists, Lois Grossman and Janet Rhodebeck, will accompany the hymns and women of the church will provide cookies, coffee and juice in the Fellowship Room.

Delivering those seven words will be Pastor Paul Turner, First United Methodist Church, Cardington, who implores “Father Forgive Them.”

Pastor Steve Dennis, St. Paul Lutheran, Cardington, with words of assurance “Today, You Will Be With Me,” Pastor Kelly, declaring “Woman Behold Your Son,” Pastor Victoria Troutman, Center and Fairview UMC, inquiring “My God, My God, Why?”

Pastor Donna Mills, Edison United Methodist Church, uttering “I Thirst,” Rob Bayles, MTBS, from the host church, asserting “It is Finished,” and Pastor Jeff Hubschman, Bryne Zion Baptist Church, conceding, “Father Into Your Hands.”

The church is located at 6808 State Route 314, one mile south of Johnsville.