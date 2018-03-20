Winter Weather Advisory tonight, Wednesday for Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Up to four inches of snow is possible.

The highest snow totals are expected south of U.S. 30. Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.