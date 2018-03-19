Motorcyclist killed in crash

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened on State Route 19 near milepost 2 on Sunday at 8:46 p.m. in Congress Township.

Shawn M. Hershberger, 46, of Mount Vernon, was driving southbound on State Route 19 when he drove off the right side of the road and overturned in a field, according to authorities.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Hershberger was not wearing a helmet and alcohol could possibly be a factor in the crash, according to the Patrol.