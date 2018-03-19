Heritage House plans vendor fair at new barn

MOUNT GILEAD — Heritage House Bed and Breakfast will hold a grand opening for its barn addition at 1 p.m. April 21.

The Chamber of Commerce will be present for a ribbon cutting. The business will then host a wedding vendor fair from 1-5 p.m. Vendors include photographers, videographers, hand-lettering artists, caterers, event suppliers, dee-jay and florists.

“We look forward to working with local vendors to promote the wedding industry in mid-Ohio. Morrow County is home to both Jeff and I, so we are passionate about seeing this area thrive,” said Kate Stuttler.

Heritage Barn is an early 1900s hip-style barn that has was originally built to store loose hay. It has recently been remodeled for weddings and events.

“We started the renovation spring of 2017 with the excavating of our parking lot. The barn was started in August by an impressive Amish crew. The first major hurdle they tackled was jacking up the entire barn to rip out the existing foundation.

“Just one week prior to our first wedding, a new wood floor was installed and excavation completed. This last month, we buried electric and installed chandeliers and ran all of the electricity,” Stuttler said.

The barn and bed and breakfast are located at 6639 State Route 95.

