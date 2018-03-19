Edison Council hears citizen communications

EDISON — Resident Kelsey Lewis encouraged Edison Village Council to set up a clean-up day this spring. She brought information on Morrow County recycling and clean-up efforts.

The first event will be Morrow County Trash Bash on April 28 from 9-11 a.m. She presented some of the history of Morrow County Trash Bash. The first one was held in the spring of 1979. This will be the 39th year for the county trash bash.

The first Trash Bash was held as part of Governor Richard Celeste’s Clean-up Ohio week in 1979. Lewis urged the council and village to be a part of the clean-up event to “Keep Morrow County and Edison beautiful.”

In other business:

Edison resident Silas Creech asked the village if the alley way between his lots 97 and 98 could be fenced so his grandchildren would have a safe place to play. The space is no longer used as an alley and is bordered only by his two properties.

Edison’s attorney Robert Ratliff advised council to make an ordinance to have the village vacate the property. Otherwise the Creech property boundaries need to be checked with the Morrow County Recorder’s office.

Ratliff said it should not be difficult to work out since no other parties are involved. Council agreed to cooperate with Creech on the project.

Creech also said that he was told by Habitat for Humanity that there is some grant money available for homes which need repair. Anyone who knows of a place in need of repairs should contact the village office so they can make application to Habitat.

Street Supervisor Rod Clinger reported that the street department has been working on patching streets and they will get gravel for alleys. Another project for the street department is working on the tiles between Henry Street and the alley way beside it. The tile is letting water run onto Henry Street. Three or more homes are affected.

Clinger is having someone from Mount Gilead come in with a camera that can go into the tiles to see if they are just plugged or if they have broken down. They will either need to jet it out or dig down to replace the tiles.

Council member Jeremie West said he is concerned about holes at the Railroad crossings. Clinger said they need to call the 800 number at the railroad sign. He said he has put cold patch down and it flies out the first time a train passes by. He has been trying to get the railroad company to do a really good repair for some time.

April Anthony submitted her resignation to the board and said this will be her last meeting since she will be moving out of town. Mayor Sandy Ackerman thanked her for her work and said that they will need to seek suggestions for her replacement.

Fiscal Officer, Bruce Seaburn submitted an ordinance fixing the number and wages of employees of the village of Edison. He noted that there is only one change that that is a small increase in the pay for Board of Public Affairs worker, Mary Neviska.

Council approved payment of bills for January in the amount of $9,118.04 and for February in the amount of $1,674.13.

Two banisters from Edison School were “rescued” by Karon (Salisbury) Ridenour as the building was demolished. They are on display at the Edison Municipal Building with trophies and the school bell. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_IMG_20180312_202401.jpg Two banisters from Edison School were “rescued” by Karon (Salisbury) Ridenour as the building was demolished. They are on display at the Edison Municipal Building with trophies and the school bell.