Gleaner donates $1,000 to youth program

Chester Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance made two presentations in the Morrow County community on March 5.

During the morning, Chester Arbor member Dick Noll, with the assistance of his wife, Deb, and some students, presented an assembly on physics at The Tomorrow Center in Cardington.

That evening 55 members and guests assembled in the Whetstone School, Mt. Gilead, for the Mission for Life program. Entertainment was given by the Copycats before the group enjoyed a chicken dinner.

The group’s president, Linda Ruehrmund, presented a $1,000 check to Amanda Forquer, representative from the Morrow County Extension Office.

The funds are to support the youth of the county as they receive their project books for their fair projects.

Gleaner representative Mike Reynolds was the Mission for Life program speaker who emphasized the importance of life insurance in everyone’s lives and how to decide how much one might need. He also answered individual questions or concerns following the meeting.

Reynolds also described the Kids for Life program which Gleaner offers.

The next Gleaner meeting will be April 9 at 6:30 pm. For information call 419-864-7520.