County employees show lots of heart

MOUNT GILEAD — County employees and officials rallied to help one of their own.

John Stinehelfer, Information Technology specialist for the county, was the recipient of an outpouring of giving at a special benefit fundraiser March 8. Stinehelfer was diagnosed with cancer almost a year ago and his friends in the county wanted him to know they are behind him in his fight against the disease.

Each department and several county officials contributed items for the silent auction, or food for the supper that was held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Services Building. More than 100 friends, co-workers and family stopped in for a bite to eat, bid at the silent auction and make a donation.

Stinehelfer’s mom, Jaree Ward, thanked the Board of Elections and everyone who helped make the benefit event a success.

“John is a very special person and he has such a big heart,” said Ward. “I’m thankful that he works for a place that gives him such good support. They are backing him all the way.”

Board of Elections Director Penny Porter said that Stinehelfer has done IT work for all the county departments and he is very well liked. He has always been willing to go to a department that is having technology problems. He is now working primarily for the Board of Elections.

Porter said Stinehelfer has missed very few days since his diagnosis for cancer. He only misses a couple days after chemotherapy treatments.

“Everyone wanted to support John and contribute in some way. He is liked and appreciated,” said Porter.

Stinehelfer greeted those who stopped by with a word of encouragement and to contribute to his fundraiser.

“This is great,” said Stinehelfer. “I really appreciate the support and thank everyone.”

Judge Robert Hickson, left, visits with John Stinehelfer and his granddaughter. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_20180307_165624.jpg Judge Robert Hickson, left, visits with John Stinehelfer and his granddaughter. Courtesy Photo | Brenda Harden Board of Elections IT Specialist John Stinehelfer with family and staff that recently organized a benefit for him. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_IMG_20180307_165344.jpg Board of Elections IT Specialist John Stinehelfer with family and staff that recently organized a benefit for him. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel

