25th “Hearts for Hospice” planned

Are you tired of winter? Then get ready for a “spring fling” at the 25th annual Hearts for Hospice dinner and auction, to be held on Saturday, April 7, at Cardington-Lincoln High School.

“This is our major fundraising event, with all proceeds going to help provide hospice care to our patients and their families in Morrow County and the surrounding area. Please plan to join us for a fun evening,” said Julie Blankenship, Executive Director, Hospice of Morrow County, Inc.

“As our featured live auction item, we are honored to have the last quilt made for us by our dear volunteer, Elsie Wilson, who died last year. In January, Clara Hilton, another long-time volunteer and Board member, was able to finish hand-quilting what Elsie had started.”

The agency has received a number of other live- and silent-auction donations, and are currently accepting other donations of new, like-new, or quality collectible / antique items, based on condition and appropriateness. For businesses, products, gift cards / certificates, or gift baskets are especially popular, and those with craft or artistic skills can provide their handiwork to enhance the auction offerings.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. for the silent auction, and the buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Special Occasions Catering, LLC of Upper Sandusky, will provide marsala steak medallions, chicken Florentine, cheese ravioli, parsley red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, rolls, and dessert.

Advance dinner tickets are required ($15 each, children under 5 eat free), and are available at the Hospice office or on our website http://hospicemorrowcounty.org. All dinner ticket holders will be entered in a drawing for a $100 VISA gift card. The event also features a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale, which helps to support our volunteer program.

Annual awards for outstanding support of Hospice of Morrow County by an individual and business / organization will immediately precede the live auction at 7 p.m. Auctioneers Craig Miley and Bill Creswell and their team of assistants will preside.

Check out their Facebook page (/hospicemorrow/) for photos of key auction items as they are added and an updated list of sponsors.

Elsie Wilson with her 2016 quilt. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_Elsie-2016-quilt.jpg Elsie Wilson with her 2016 quilt.