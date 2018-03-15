Park Avenue Art Club partner with Whetstone students on window display

MOUNT GILEAD — The Park Avenue Elementary Fifth Grade Art Club joined with individuals from Whetstone Industries to create a window display for Keith’s Flower Shop to honor DD Awareness Month.

Individuals from Whetstone met with the Fifth Grade Art Club at the school and created a variety of butterflies using water color, food coloring and markers.

The window display created was based on the video “Butterfly Circus.”

This is a story of a circus troupe traveling through the devastated American landscape at the height of the Great Depression, lifting the spirits of audiences along the way. During their travels they discover a man without limbs in a carnival sideshow, but after an intriguing encounter with the showman, he becomes driven to hope against everything he has ever believed.

The video can be viewed on line at thebutterflycircus.com.

The students and individuals enjoyed the collaboration and are planning another project in which they will be creating a tile installation piece.

Making butterflies for the window display at Keith's Flower Shop are, from left, Bambi Landon, Jennifer Bowman and Jason Pryor. Abby Ramsey, Shelly Thompson, Dakota Wells Nicholas Aldrich, Morgan Conley and Violet Carrick working on butterflies for the window display at Keith's Flower Shop, Mount Gilead.