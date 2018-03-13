Alcohol server knowledge training planned

MOUNT GILEAD — Because of a concern regarding underage drinking in Morrow County, Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention is collaborating with The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office regarding compliance checks with local businesses.

One step that DAAP and the Sheriff’s Office are making include a free training for all businesses who sell alcohol or tobacco. An Enforcement Agent for the Ohio Investigative Unit will present the Alcohol Server Knowledge Training on March 22.

DAAP committee members, which include local schools, The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, Maryhaven, Type-R Ministries, Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission, are introducing Parents Who Host, Lose the Most.”

The message is clear, says Ashley Glass of Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission and local DAAP coordinator.

“Don’t be a party to teenage drinking is a program for communities of all sizes which have experienced challenges with parent-hosted underage drinking parties.

“This program provides educators, law enforcement, prevention professionals, and other community leaders — as well as parents — with tools to educate their peers about the legal, health, and safety issues associated with allowing any one under the age of 21 to consume alcohol,” Glass said

The training is 4-5:30 p.m. at 55 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead. Enter in covered side door near parking lot of First Presbyterian Church.

Presenter is J.B. Sachs, enforcement agent for the Ohio Investigative Unit.

ASK Program:

This program for liquor permit holders and employees includes instruction on laws pertaining to the sale and consumption of alcohol and tobacco. It covers topics such as false identification and employment of minors.

Compliance Checks:

Representative from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will speak on community collaboration and compliance checks in Morrow County.