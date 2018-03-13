Cardington board non-renews football coach’s contract

CARDINGTON — About 100 residents attended the March 12 meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education demonstrating their support for Beau Wolford, whose contract as head football coach for 2018-19 was not renewed.

Board members placed his name back on the agenda to be voted on during this meeting.

Under public participation, the following people spoke on behalf of Wolford: Lori Vance, coach; Troy Landin and John Ioffredo, community members; Chad Hobbs, jr. high football coach; Todd Jolliff, coach; Theresa Counts, Athletic Booster president; and Raelynn Counts, Heather Sparkman, Brianna McConnell and Brydon Ratliff, students.

Several speakers also challenged the board and administration to evaluate the process in which the coaching decisions are made. They called upon the board to reconsider the non-renewal of Wolford’s contract.

Following a 45-minute executive session, the board voted 3-2 against renewal with Chuck Jones and Pat Clark voting “yes,” and Marilyn Davis, Troy Ruehrmund and Matt Meyers voting “no.”

Each was given three minutes to speak. Wolford completed one year as head football coach, compiling a 3-7 record. He was an assistant coach in 2017-2018.

His supporters explained the hard work he did behind the scenes, working with his team members, teaching leadership and respect. Hobbs, a 2004 C-LHS graduate and current junior high football coach, described Wolford’s work with students in the classroom.

It was noted that several members of the girls basketball team in his classes have straight As.