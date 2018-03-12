Library Lego Club meets at spring break

MOUNT GILEAD — Children enjoyed an afternoon building marble mazes with Legos on Presidents Day in February. The Mount Gilead Library has several big tubs of Legos in many colors, shapes and sizes to build many objects.

Library staff member Annie Frazier said that children usually enjoy working with whatever theme for the day is suggested. However, they have the option to choose to build something else they have in mind.

During spring break week Frazier invites children of all ages to join her at Lego Club on Monday, March 26 and Thursday, March 29 at 1 p.m. The theme this month is building Lego cars.

“Everyone is welcome,” said Frazier. “They can come either day, or both days.”

Frazier added with a chuckle, “There is no age limit. The only rule is they don’t eat the Legos.”

Frazier finds that some parents also enjoy building with Legos and there are plenty of Legos for everyone to build.

Family Movie Night at the Mount Gilead Library will be Friday March 16 for a free showing of the movie “Ferdinand.” Popcorn and water will be available by donation. Movies are shown on the first floor of the library.

STEAM Punks will meet with Melissa Kipp and Miss Lori on Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. The theme will involve something green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Both Lego Club and STEAM Punks are held on the third floor of the library.

Cody Kipp and Tommy Emberg are focused on building a marble maze with Lego blocks at the Mount Gilead Public Library Lego Club. The group meets on the third floor of the library. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_IMG_20180219_170126-1.jpg Cody Kipp and Tommy Emberg are focused on building a marble maze with Lego blocks at the Mount Gilead Public Library Lego Club. The group meets on the third floor of the library.