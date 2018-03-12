Mount Gilead Police calls

March 1-7

Overdose

Officer assisted Morrow County EMS with a drug overdose.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting complaint at a Marion Road store was investigated.

Drugs found

A resident found drugs in the yard on South Main Street. The items were taken and will be destroyed.

Shoplifter arrested

A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a Marion Road pharmacy.

Domestic complaint

A couple on West High Street had a verbal argument. Both were warned for disorderly conduct and advised to be civil.

Vehicles targeted

Employees at a West Marion Road business reported someone in the rear parking lot tampering with vehicles. One had its alarm activated.

Citation

A woman was cited for driving under suspension. Her vehicle was impounded.

Open door

The east door was open at the Edison ball field. The door was then secured.

Assistance given

Officer assisted deputies at the scene of a traffic stop at Main and Union streets. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for intoxication.

Drugs found

Officer and K9 partner performed an open air sniff around a vehicle that had been stopped. K-9 Nik alerted and methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were located.

Phone harassment

A woman said she was being harassed via telephone by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. She was advised not to respond and to block the number.

Drive-thru damaged

A driver attempting to pull into the Drive-Thru 95 struck the frame of the overhead garage door and damaged it.

Arrest warrant

A woman was arrested on an active warrant from Morrow County Court.

Felony warrant

Officer arrested a woman on a felony warrant out of Delaware County.

Residential

A woman on Baker Street was sleep upstairs and said she thought someone had kicked in her front door. Five juveniles were standing across the street, but said they had not entered the house and were playing in the area.