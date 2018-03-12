COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jason Bollinger, Mansfield, and Danielle Monroe, Mount Gilead.

Agustin Sanchez-Medro, St. Petersburg, Florida, and Connie Richey, Edison.

Christopher Robinson, Marengo, and Christy Simms, Marengo.

Christopher Drummond, Kirkersville, and Emily McQueen, Cardington.

Gary Stout II, Mount Gilead, and Andrea Kinter, Mount Gilead.

PROBATE CASES

Through March 7

Judgment entry, newly discovered assets in estate of Lillie Ruth Deel.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 4, south court room, in estate of Edith Ileen Owens.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Hans Rudolph Bachmann.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 4, north court room, in estate of Glenn Blanton.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 11 a.m., April 6, north court room, in estate of Mary Ruth Van Horn; motion for continuance.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., March 28, south court room, in estate of Robert F. Haskins.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Thomas E. Plogher.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Donald R. Davis.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1:30 p.m., May 7, north court room, in estate of Lewis C. Nicodemus.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 11 a.m., May 1, north court room, in estate of Elsie Venena Wilson.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Jerry J. Oger.

Certificate of transfer in estate of Glen Ruhl.

Certificate of transfer in estate of Orcia Witt.

Judgment entry order, report of distribution in estate of Douglas Alan Martin.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 1, north court room, in estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Brooke Hannan.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Robert Wonacott.

Entry issuing certificate of transfer in estate of Regina R. Stumpf.