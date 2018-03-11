Highland FFA delivers blankets

SPARTA — Members of Highland FFA have spent a couple of days making fleece-tie blankets for kids at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. After picking out the fabric, making the blankets, and delivering them, we hope that these handmade blankets bring warmth and comfort to the children.

A couple weeks ago, a few of our chapter’s officers went to Jo-Ann Fabrics to pick out the fabric. They chose many different types with fun colors and patterns in hope that the children will enjoy the blankets.

All of the agriculture classes took a couple days off from their school work to make the blankets. We took fabrics that looked good together and knotted them together.

After a couple days of measuring, cutting, and tying, the blankets were ready. By the end of the week, we had made over 25 blankets to donate to the hospital.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, a few of our chapter’s officers delivered the blankets to Nationwide. As we dropped them off, we hoped that the blankets help the kids to know that they’re not alone in their fights.

Officers Bridget Oder, Garrett Milburn, Gracie Hinkle and Abigail Erdy delivering the blankets. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_highlandffa.jpg Officers Bridget Oder, Garrett Milburn, Gracie Hinkle and Abigail Erdy delivering the blankets.