The following cases were determined in the March 5 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Paul R. Deschner, carrying concealed weapon (Notify) no contest assessed fines and costs.

Bradley E. Dudgeon, Edison, use of illegal plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Jerry D. Emmons, Cardington, clear view to front/rear, guilty, paid waiver.

Nicholas S. George, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Glenn D. Joan, Cardington, disorderly conduct, guilty, paid waiver.

Sabrina L. Moore, Cardington, persistent disorderly conduct, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Thomas J. Rusnak, Marion, passing left of center, guilty, paid waiver.

Albert E. Williams, Mansfield, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.