Highland Middle School robotics win state championship

SPARTA — The best Middle School Vex Robotics teams from across the state of Ohio convened at East High School in Columbus on March 2-3 to compete in the state championships. This determined who would get the distinction of being the top teams and advance to the next level.

Two teams from Highland Middle School earned that honor and will travel to Louisville on April 25-28 for the Vex Worlds competition where they will compete with, and against, teams from several countries around the world.

Of 121 teams in Ohio, 42 qualified to compete at the state contest. From that group only five teams advance to the Worlds competition. Two of those teams were 6390A and 6390K from Highland Middle School. They earned that right by being the tournament champions along with their alliance partner team from Barnesville.

Team members from 6390A are eighth graders Bryan Erdy, Faith Stewart, Cade Harris, and John Baker. On the 6390K team, also eighth graders, are Eli Grandstaff, Jon Jensen, Ryleigh Howard and Melia Coey.

Coach Tom Gildersleeve commended the teams for their achievement and said they are well deserving of it. These two teams, along with the other eight Highland Middle School teams, have worked hard since last September planning, designing, building, and programming their robots.

They have traveled around the state, competing in numerous contests throughout the season, winning many awards. Both teams are two-time state qualifiers and are looking forward to this next challenge. They should be good ambassadors for Highland and the state of Ohio.

To help raise funds for the trip, the teams will be hosting a pancake breakfast on April 7 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the high school. The community is invited to come and meet the teams and see what they have been working on all year.

Championship team members. Standing, from left, Cade Harris, Jon Jensen, Bryan Erdy, Eli Grandstaff and John Baker. Seated are Melia Coey, Ryleigh Howard and Faith Stewart.