The Happy Wanderers taking trip

The Happy Wanderers will be visiting the Ohio Star Theater in Sugar Creek on Saturday, March 24, where a Southern Gospel concert will be performed by the Hopper Family.

The Hoppers are known as America’s Favorite Family of Gospel and are frequently featured with the Gaithers.

The outing will include an evening buffet at the Carlisle Inn.

Earlier in the day there will be a guided tour of MAPS Air Museum stressing the importance of aviation in our history continuing today. It is one of the most unique military museums in the country.

Some of the exhibits include the Tuskegee Airmen, USS Arizona, WASPS and WWII and WWI aviators.

For details or reservations, contact 419-864-7520.