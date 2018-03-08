Candlewood team supports relay for life

MOUNT GILEAD — This is the 12TH year that that Candlewood Lake has supported the Relay for Life campaign.

Team co-captain Esther Sterritt said its annual goal from the beginning has been $5,000. Each pancake breakfast, sale of luminaries, and craft show goes toward that goal.

“We’ve hit our goal for eleven years now,” said Sterritt. “We hope to do it again this year.”

The group hosts 10 pancake breakfasts throughout the year that are held on the fourth Saturday of the month. Another favorite project is the sale of luminaries.

The October craft show is open to the public. Sponsors also support that show.

Co-captain Bev Wansor said that the team members all have a strong desire to see the campaign succeed. They have all had family members, friends, or themselves been affected by cancer, so this campaign is personal for them.

Candlewood Relay for Life team in front from left: Tina Stull, Esther Sterritt, Cheryl Buchanan, Carol Stager, Lane Gassman and Bev Wansor. In back are Floyd Sterritt, Jerry Stager, Randy Stull, Don Stowe and Jim Buchanan. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_IMG_20180224_094100-1.jpg Candlewood Relay for Life team in front from left: Tina Stull, Esther Sterritt, Cheryl Buchanan, Carol Stager, Lane Gassman and Bev Wansor. In back are Floyd Sterritt, Jerry Stager, Randy Stull, Don Stowe and Jim Buchanan.