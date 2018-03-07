Leonhard sisters chosen dairy princesses

MOUNT GILEAD — The 80th Morrow County Dairy Banquet was held Feb. 10 at the Handlebar Ranch.

Sixty seven people enjoyed a meal prepared by Roger Beck. Smith’s milk and ice cream were consumed, along with maple syrup topping donated by the Eddie Lou and John Meimer family.

President Bill Creswell spoke about last year’s activities. Marvin and Ed Ruhl had an educational dairy tour at their farm to learn about dairy farming, with more than 200 visiting their dairy.

The Dairy Association provided money for Mount Gilead Public Library to purchase 13 books on agriculture. Purple Cow visited the library to promote June as dairy month.

Sisters Lydia and Elizabeth Leonhard were chosen 2018 Morrow County Dairy Princesses. They are the daughters of Larry and Emily Leonhard.

Carrie Jagger, agriculture and natural resource educator at OSU Extension, spoke about her career path. She has many meetings planned, with something for everyone.

The Distinguished Service Award recipients were Barb Hildebrand and Liz Ufferman, who help keep the 4-H and Extension offices running. Collin Berg and Alex Mason, both Ohio State University students, were dairy farm family scholarship winners.

