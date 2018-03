BUCYRUS — Daniele Shultz, 31, of Mount Gilead will spend the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of drug possession.

Each count carried a maximum sentence of 12 months. Judge Sean Leuthold ran both sentences consecutively.

Shultz appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court with her attorney Tani Eyer.

Daniele Shultz of Mount Gilead sits with attorney Tani Eyer in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on March 5. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_Daniele-Shultz.jpg Daniele Shultz of Mount Gilead sits with attorney Tani Eyer in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on March 5.