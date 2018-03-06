Students artwork on exhibit

The art work of four students from Mount Gilead Schools was selected for exhibition in two state shows.

The works of Trinity Hiett (fifth grade) and Joel Conrad (eighth grade) were named as exhibitors in the 38th Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association.

Their works will be displayed until March 16 in the Youth Art Month Exhibition at the State Teacher’s Retirement Systems (STRS) Building, 275 E. Broad St., Columbus. Visitors may view the works from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are nine regions in Ohio representing the OAEA. This year’s show includes 135 student artworks from around the state. It is a distinct honor for any student to have art work in this exhibition.

The art of Jordan Partlow (kindergarten) and Trinity Mayfield (eighth grade) will be exhibited in the 2018 Ohio Art Education Association’s Young People’s Art Exhibition, which represents Ohio students in grades K through eighth. This exhibit is on display in the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until March 16.

There were 130 pieces selected for this juried show from nine regions of the state.

Robin Conrad is the school’s art teacher for grades K-5 and Maria Miller teaches art to students in grades 6-8.

The art of these Mount Gilead students is on display in two Columbus shows, from left, Joel Conrad, eighth grade; Jordan Partlow, kindergarten; Trinity Mayfield, eighth grade and Trinity Hiett, fifth grade. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_Art-students-honored-2018-1.jpg The art of these Mount Gilead students is on display in two Columbus shows, from left, Joel Conrad, eighth grade; Jordan Partlow, kindergarten; Trinity Mayfield, eighth grade and Trinity Hiett, fifth grade.