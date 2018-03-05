Five will go to Buckeye Girls State

CARDINGTON — Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97 will send five girls to Buckeye Girls State this year.

During the unit’s regular monthly meeting, members decided to fund the attendance of three girls from Cardington-Lincoln High School and two from Mount Gilead High School.

Serving on this committee are Linda Gordon, Pat McAvoy and Shirley Robinson.

Buckeye Girls State will be held June 10-16 at Mount Union College.

Betty Cook, membership chairman, sent 11 senior memberships to department headquarters last month. The unit had met 55 percent of its quota the month before.

Community Service chairperspon Clara McClenathan asked for volunteer hours and charity donations be given to her during the March meeting.

Following a discussion on the raising of dues, it was decided to raise them for senior members to $25 and junior dues will be $10, effective next year.

It was reported that Friends of Cardington will host bingo games at the Legion Hall on March 23, 2018. Unit members agreed to work in the kitchen serving food to the players.

Presiding at this meeting was Audrey Leonard, president. Esther Cellan, chaplain, offered prayer.