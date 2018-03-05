Seventh Chili Cook-Off is St. Patrick’s Day

MOUNT GILEAD — Registration is still open for the Chili Cook-Off and Bake-Off sponsored by the Morrow County Community Center. The 7th Annual Chili Cook-off will be held Saturday, March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seniors on Center in Mount Gilead. Admission is a freewill donation.

Cook-off Chairman Rosemary Levings said something new this year will be the Bake Off for brownies, blondies, cakes and cornbread. Chili categories are traditional, spiciest, and most unique.

Registration is due Monday March 12. Divisions include: business or team, individual and youth ages 12-18. Those who attend will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite best of show-people’s choice. Winning entries will receive trophies, medals and ribbons.

Entrants are to provide their own crock pot of chili, serving spoon and toppings such as crackers, chips, cheese, peppers, onion, sour cream, etc.

There will also be music entertainment and a raffle for a three month membership for the Morrow County Community Center gym along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and items from local businesses. DJ Roger Wren will bring music and lead line dancing.

Proceeds from the Chili Cook-off will support youth, military and veteran memberships at the gym as well as needed equipment repairs and improvements at the gym.

Registration forms are available at the Morrow County Community Center Gym at 16 S. High St. in Mount Gilead and online at mccommunitycenter.org and on Facebook. You can also call the Community Center at 419-947-2100.

Chili cooks watch the show choir perform at the 2017 Chili Cook-off at Seniors on Center in Mount Gilead.