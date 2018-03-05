Mount Gilead Police calls

Feb. 23-28

Disorderly warning

A resident on North Main Street requested assistance in going to the residence to retrieve personal items and paperwork. The man became aggressive at the scene and was issued a disorderly warning. He left he scene after obtaining the items.

Shoplifter

A report of a shoplifting incident at a West Marion Road store was received.

Vehicle struck

A woman was backing from a parking space on West Marion Road when she struck another vehicle. Minor damage to the left rear of the vehicle.

Pills found

Trooper requested K-9 assistance on a stopped vehicle on Interstate 71. K9 Nik alerted on the vehicle. Unknown pills were found inside.

Obstruction charge

Juveniles were reported inside a vacant house on South Rich Street. There was evidence of consumption of alcoholic beverages and marijuana. Several fled the scene. A girl was arrested for obstructing official business.

Minor crash

A motorist struck another vehicle in the Grill & Chill parking lot, causing minor damage.

Complaint checked

An officer spoke to a student about a situation that happened over the weekend. He said everything was fine. Officer also spoke with Children Services regarding a pending investigation.

Warrant served

A man was served with a village warrant at the multi-county jail.

Driver cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension. His plates were confiscated per the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.