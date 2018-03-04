Pastor Speaks: Help for the violence problem

We grieve because of the killing in Parkland, Florida. We fear because of the weekly threats made to our local schools. We want to know how to prevent this.

What should be done in light of all the violence? God’s Word, the Bible, gives important guidance even in these situations.

Every solution proposed must reflect an honest view of humanity as described in the Bible.

Romans 3:10-12 says, “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.”

We are capable of all kinds of sin. Gun violence and killing is only one manifestation of sin.

Everyone is born with a propensity toward evil. Psalm 58:3 says, “The wicked are estranged from the womb: they go astray as soon as they be born, speaking lies.”

All people naturally and willfully choose to do wrong. There will be new forms of killing and violence even if guns are restricted. That’s because human nature is broken.

Our government needs to view people this way and punish criminal actions. Do you know what God expects from government?

Romans 13:4 says, “For he [the authority] is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”

Our legal system cannot let criminal behavior go unpunished if we expect to prevent violence in the future. The death penalty must be used for murder. Justice should be fair and swift.

Above all else we must not neglect the most important solution. All people everywhere need to seek God’s help for overcoming their sin.

Only Jesus Christ can deliver us from the harmful effects of sin, our bondage to sin, and the punishment for sin in Hell.

Romans 5:8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

You need God’s Word, the Bible, in your heart and life. It is the best sin preventative there is.

Psalm 119:11 says, “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.”

By Pastor Stephen Howard Contributing Columnist

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.

