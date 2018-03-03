Guys and Dolls Jr. production at Cardington

CARDINGTON — “Guys and Dolls, Jr.,” a musical comedy, will be presented by the Cardington-Lincoln High School Drama Club, giving three performances, March 8, 9 and 10.

Performances will be given in the Patrick Drouhard auditorium with the curtain rising at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Admission is $5 per person purchased at the door.

Lead roles are being played by Quinn Maceyko, Cortney Chaney, Abby Hickman, Makenna McClure, Aleigha Parsons, Jared Haught, Max Colegrove Ally Knight and Manson Martin.

Director and choreographer is Tracy Williamson; Technical support, John Brehm; sound technician, Alleyn Koontz.

Set crew members are Sydney Chaney, Dillan Craycraft, Lesley Reed, Ciara Giamarco, Silus Horton, Joshua Murray, Luke Bradfort and Linsey Rogers

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls follows Salvation Army crusaders and high rollers from the streets of Times Square to and back again. Nathan Detroit, who is permanently engaged to psychosomatic showgirl Miss Adelaide, will be forced to fold’s Oldest Established Permanent Floating Crap Game unless he wins a bet from slick high roller Sky Masterson.

This play is based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, The book was authored by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

Guys and Dolls JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The cast of Guys and Dolls Jr. being presented at Cardington March 8, 9 and 10. Back row, from left: Jared Haught, Quinn Maceyko, Max Colgrove, and Manson Martin. Front row: Makenna McClure, Aleigha Parsons, Cortney Chaney, Ally Knight and Abby Hickman. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_Cast-of-Guys-and-Dolls.jpg The cast of Guys and Dolls Jr. being presented at Cardington March 8, 9 and 10. Back row, from left: Jared Haught, Quinn Maceyko, Max Colgrove, and Manson Martin. Front row: Makenna McClure, Aleigha Parsons, Cortney Chaney, Ally Knight and Abby Hickman. Courtesy Photo