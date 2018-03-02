FFA organizations across the country took part in celebrating one of the largest youth organizations in the country during the week of Feb. 20.

The Cardington FFA took part in themes and events for each day. The first day, Tuesday, they were to wear either a flannel shirt or a hat to school.

On Wednesday, members wore their truck or tractor apparel while some members participated in driving their truck or tractor to school, was well. On Thursday, members wore camouflage to school which has been a longtime favorite for the Cardington FFA.

On Friday, members showed their FFA spirit by wearing blue and gold to school. Members had fun celebrating the many joys of FFA throughout the week.