Cardington Seniors learn about the food pantry

Jean Smith presented the program on the Cardington Community Food Pantry when Cardington seniors met for their monthly meeting at the Senior Center on Feb. 23.

Smith, who is secretary of the pantry, said the state of Ohio is divided into six food bank areas. Morrow County is part of Mid Ohio Food Bank located in Grove City.

There are six food pantries located throughout Morrow County. The Cardington Pantry, located at 300 South Marion Street, First United Methodist Church, receives 25 percent of its funding support from six Cardington churches with the remaining 75 percent from general directives.

This money is used to purchase food from Mid-Ohio Food Bank for eight cents per pound which covers administrative costs at the Food Bank.

There are 10,000 people in Morrow County who are eligible to visit the food pantry based on income and size of family but fewer come.

The Pantry is open four Wednesdays a month. Financial and ID documentation are required. Cardington Pantry provides a five day supply of food and attendees can pick out items they want from each category.

The volunteer also provides information on the preparation of food and items are available that require minimal preparation. All information is entered on a computer so they can follow the numbers they serve. They are providing 50 percent to adults, 30 percent to children and 20 percent to seniors.

The Mid Ohio Food Bank is also able to provide free produce from grocery stores. There is no cost to the local pantry for produce or delivery from Grove City. This is distributed every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post Home, 307 Park Ave., Cardington.

Some financial guidelines apply. Produce is available for those living outside the county and left overs are available the next day at the regular food pantry.

The Cardington Panty is accepting donations for a trailer needed to transport produce to and from the Legion Hall. Also accepted are donations of small size personal care items. To contact the pantry, call 419-408-4201.

The Center is providing “Lunch and Learn” programs on several Wednesdays for persons 60 years and younger and and separate programs for those 60 and older. There will be lessons on craft making and other activities.

Linda Ruehrmund said the Happy Wanderers will be going to Amish country on Saturday, March 24 to hear the Hopper Gospel Family.

The next senior meeting will be March 22. To make a reservation or to cancel contact the Senior Center at 419-946-4191.