Wind advisory in Morrow County from 4 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Friday

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon to 4 a.m. Friday.

Winds., with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are possible. The wind will initially be coming out of the northeast, then from the north and from the northwest by early Friday.

Lightweight objects may be blown around and some branches and power lines could come down.

A Wind Advisory is issued for sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts between 46 and 57 mph. Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage. Motorists should use caution, especially motorists in high profile vehicles.