Destination Imagination team takes first

The Mount Gilead Middle School Destination Imagination team placed first in the Regional Tournament held the weekend of February 24-25 and the Da Vinci Award, a special honor for outstanding creativity and thinking outside the box. The team performed a presentation explaining the canned food drive they had conducted in November and doing it from the cans’ perspective. The team advances to the State Tournament March 24. Pictured, from left, are Collin Gabriel, Samuel Baer, Samantha Keman, and Aydyn Newsome. Not pictured is Joel Conrad.

