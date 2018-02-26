Dr. Ahmed talks heart healthy habits

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital’s cardiologist, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, spoke to Chamber of Commerce members for Heart Health Month at the February meeting.

Ahmed began his talk on “Heart Healthy Habits” saying, “Remember that prevention is better than a cure.”

Ahmed contrasted “fixed risks” for heart disease with “life choices.” Some fixed risks he listed are age, gender and family history. Life choices over which we have some control are nutrition, exercise and smoking.

The doctor’s sense of humor came out as he recounted some questions from patients. He remarked that while exercise is good, we can’t burn 80 calories on the treadmill and then think we can eat 500 calories worth of food.

While Ahmed cautioned that fats should be eaten very sparingly, he said that it’s OK to have a big breakfast once in a while. But don’t eat a big breakfast and then have a big cheeseburger for lunch, followed by a steak for dinner.

Ahmed emphasized the importance of good nutrition with a diet of lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and foods such as berries and kidney beans that contain anti-oxidants.

It’s also important to track numbers other than weight that can be signs of heart problems by monitoring cholesterol, blood pressure, and Body Mass Index (BMI).

Chamber of Commerce Director Shelley Planey thanked the many members who wore red to the meeting in honor of heart health month.

Chamber of Commerce meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month. The next Chamber meeting will be Tuesday, March 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Morrow County Hospital meeting room. More information at www.morrowchamber.org.

Morrow County Hospital Director of Operations Michael Patterson introduces cardiologist Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed at the February Chamber of Commerce meeting. More than 50 attended the luncheon. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_Ahmed.jpg Morrow County Hospital Director of Operations Michael Patterson introduces cardiologist Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed at the February Chamber of Commerce meeting. More than 50 attended the luncheon.