Mount Gilead Police calls

Feb. 15-22

Assistance given

Officer assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy with a search for a woman on South Main Street. She was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Driver cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension at West Marion Road and Baker Street.

Domestic complaint

A report of a broken door on West High Street was investigated. Two parties accused the other of causing the damage.

Harassment

A woman reported her ex-husband was attempting to contact her via Facebook despite her claims of a protection order in place. It is being looked into by victim witness.

Suspicious persons

Three males, two white and one black, came into a service station attempting to use what staff believed was a stolen or skimmed credit card. They were acting nervously and left when asked for a driver’s license. They had gone to another station in the village and had several cards declined. The vehicle is a dark-colored Nissan. Other units have been notified.

Accident

A driver backed into another vehicle while parked on South Main Street. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Citation given

A man was cited for driving under suspension on North Main Street.

Multiple charges

A man was cited on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, expired registration and expired operator’s license.

Vehicle struck

A woman reported her vehicle struck by another vehicle on Marion Road. The driver of the other vehicle denied striking her vehicle. There was damage to his vehicle, but he said it was done prior to that day.

Dog injured

A dog was struck by a vehicle and injured on West High Street. The vehicle’s driver did not stop. The dog warden came and took the dog to the veterinarian for treatment.