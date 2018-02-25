Pastor Speaks: God is always true

My mother recently signed up for a Facebook account. She texted me about a special offer she had seen in her feed. A large grocery store chain was offering to give away $250 gift cards as an anniversary present.

She wanted to know if I had heard about it. One of her trusted friends had shared it. Unfortunately, it proved to be a scam.

With all the scams and “fake news” on social media today, it can be hard to know who is telling the honest truth. You have to be skeptical. And many today turn that same skeptical attitude toward God and the Bible.

Often people doubt God because of what they see in other people. That’s the situation in Romans 3:3-4. God speaks to people who question him because of Israel’s failure. What should we think about God when people turn away from Him?

The Bible says, “For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect? God forbid: yea, let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written, That thou mightest be justified in thy sayings, and mightest overcome when thou art judged.”

Perhaps a child has disappointed you. They have turned away from the truth you raised them in.

Have you been let down by a leader in your life? Someone you looked up to — a father, a teacher, a pastor? They once were your spiritual example, but now perhaps they have nothing to do with God.

Does their bad choice mean God is false? Absolutely not.

God’s faithfulness is never measured by human failure. God’s nature is truth. He cannot be unreliable. Don’t measure God by the actions of other people. Measure God by His Word, the Bible.

People may doubt God because they are upset by other people and because they have a wrong view of God.

Has anyone ever asked you if you know for sure you will go to heaven when you die? It’s an important question for everyone. But even professing Christians may still feel uncertain. There may be something in your life causing doubts, or they could be caused by your wrong view of God. Think about how God’s truthfulness affects His promises of salvation.

The promises in the Bible about eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ are guaranteed by God’s nature. In Titus 1:2, God describes the “hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began.” And in Hebrews 6:18 we learn that it “…is impossible for God to lie….” We can rely on God to always do what He has promised to do.

How you feel does not affect the truth. How others behave does not affect the truth.

God is always true no matter what. His Word is the most accurate book you will ever read.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_pastorstephenhoward-2.jpg

By Pastor Stephen Howard Contributing Columnist

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.