United Way holds annual Radiothon

The United Way of Morrow County held its annual Radiothon Thursday at Howard Hanna Realty, downtown Mount Gilead. This is the final campaign drive for the agency. Radiothon was broadcast live by Classic Rock 95.1 WVXG. United Way supports 14 agencies and nine programs locally. Online donations are available at unitedwayofmorrowcounty.com or through 951rocks.com. Tomorrow Center cheerleaders were on hand. Pete Emmons host of Ag Today, radio station; Maria Yeagley from Morrow County Child Support, Robyn Ferrell from Job & Family Services and Eric Uhde from Ohio Means Jobs. They spoke at the Radiothon about services provided to the county. Morrow County JFS is located at 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead.

