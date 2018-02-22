Beam receives airport officer honors

CARDINGTON — Dale Beam, officer with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, has been chosen as the Police Department’s 2017 Officer of the Year.

Beam, a Cardington native, was presented the award by Police Lt. Todd Heck, who said “one of the best things about these awards is the recipients are selected by their peers.”

“Receiving this award means you have truly earned the respect and honor of those who work beside you every day,” Heck said.

Criteria for Officer of the Year includes the requirement that they are a Columbus Regional Airport Authority sworn police officer below the rank of lieutenant; demonstrate excellence in positive attitude, teamwork, work ethic, leadership, overall activity (self initiated arrests, traffic enforcement, enforcement of security regulations) training, customer service and community involvement.

A 1976 Cardington High School graduate, Beam has been in law enforcement 28 years and joined the CRAA Police Department in 2002.

He has worked in a variety of roles with the CRAA PD including a patrol officer, corporal, sergeant, detective sergeant, Rapid Response Team leader, narcotics K-9 handler and is a certified law enforcement instructor who assists with department training (defensive tactics, control tactics, weapons).

He has 18 formal letters of appreciation during his tenure with the Airport Police Department, coming from a variety of sources — other law enforcement agencies, the general public, crime victims and the military.

His five-year partnership with narcotics K-9 Officer Zeus (2012-17) yielded more than $1 million in illegal drugs and currency.

Beam was also a martial arts instructor for 38 years and is a 15 year member of the U.S. National Karate Team.

He and his wife, Diana, reside in Columbus. He is the son of Iadell Beam of Cardington.

