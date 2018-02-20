Schools show support for fallen officers

Youth Safety Council and junior/senior JOG students hung blue ribbons on Northmor’s fence to show support to the two fallen Westerville Police officers. Officer Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were killed responding to a disconnected 911 call at a residence on Feb. 10. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office posted this message on its Facebook page: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Westerville PD, the families of these brave heroes and the entire Westerville community as they lay to rest their Officers. We have several deputies en route to the service on behalf of Sheriff Hinton. May you rest in peace gentlemen. We have the watch from here.”

Cardington Lincoln High School showing their support for Officer Morelli and Officer Joering of the Westerville Police Department. John Nippert and John Brehm helped make the school blue last week.