Newspapers as classroom tool

MOUNT GILEAD — Students learned the meaning of scat, found out about a window decorating contest and a book club during a class last week.

Jillian Roscoe, intervention specialist at Mount Gilead Middle School, uses the newspaper to teach her class life skills. Roscoe incorporates The Morrow County Sentinel each week into her curriculum for a special needs class of five students.

“I have each student select a story of interest to them. They share what they learned at the end of class,” Roscoe said.

Roscoe says the students are learning both academic and life skills during the weekly social studies lessons.

Seventh grade students Levi Barnett, Devon Mulford, Noah Sloulin, Jessica Winning and Jimmy Chafin each chose a different story or column from the Feb. 14 issue.

“It helps them learn about the community where they live. So if they drive past a place that we read about they can tell their parents about it,” Roscoe said.

“Scat are animal droppings,” she told the class as they read about a program at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center.

Students cut the stories out, add an illustration to the story and post them on the bulletin board. In addition, there is plenty of discussion, questions posed and vocabulary words explained.

“The hands-on part is important for them in learning,” Roscoe said.

They also attempt to identify the “Who, What, Where and When” in each article.

Mulford chose an outdoors column because he has an interest in hunting. Winning pointed out details about a Valentine’s Day party in the story she chose.

“They are asked to look for three details in the stories,” Roscoe said. “We want them to read and discuss the stories.”

After reading stories about the Edison School building demolition, she brought in a few bricks.

“That helps them make a connection to what they’ve read. I think that’s important,” she said.

Roscoe also uses the newspaper’s advertising inserts to teach students about math, using coupons and living within a budget.

“I feel that often times our special education population become detached or disconnected with the community they reside in. This is one more way to help build connections and hopefully get them involved with the leaders and business here in Morrow County,” Roscoe said.

Jillian Roscoe, intervention specialist at Mount Gilead Middle School, uses the newspaper to teach her class life skills. More photos at morrowcountysentinel.com. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_classone.jpg Jillian Roscoe, intervention specialist at Mount Gilead Middle School, uses the newspaper to teach her class life skills. More photos at morrowcountysentinel.com. Students read and cut out stories from The Sentinel during seventh grade social studies class at Mount Gilead Middle School. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_classthree.jpg Students read and cut out stories from The Sentinel during seventh grade social studies class at Mount Gilead Middle School. Students read and cut out stories from The Sentinel during seventh grade social studies class at Mount Gilead Middle School. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_classtwo.jpg Students read and cut out stories from The Sentinel during seventh grade social studies class at Mount Gilead Middle School.

Mount Gilead Middle School students learning life skills