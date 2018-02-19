Selover Library opens Little Free Libraries

CHESTERVILLE — Maybe you’ve seen them popping up around the county: Cute little boxes filled with books.

They’re called Little Free Libraries, and Selover Public Library in Chesterville has added two more to the county’s growing number, one in Sparta and one in Marengo.

The Little Free Libraries were built during Selover Library’s 2017 Summer Reading program, “Build a Better World.” Children and their parents helped put the libraries together under the guidance of Kevin Caudill.

Selover’s two boxes are official Little Free Libraries, listed with their charter numbers on the Little Free Library online map at littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap. The concept is simple: LFLs are a public place for people to exchange books for free. You can put books in that you’re done with, and take home books you want.

The materials needed to build Selover Library’s LFLs were donated by Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware. The Marengo LFL has been erected near U.S. Bank, convenient for customers to use when they finish their banking.

U.S. Bank employees check on the box and stock it with donations from Selover patrons if it gets too low.

The other LFL is located at the Highland Middle School back entrance in Sparta. It was secured to the building by Highland School maintenance supervisor Todd Belcher. While it’s open to everyone, it’s a handy resource for students and for parents waiting for their children to finish extracurricular activities.

Wayne Hinkle, owner of Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware, and Tiffani Hupfer, a Branch Manager with U.S. Bank, with the new Marengo Little Free Library. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_1-marengo.jpg Wayne Hinkle, owner of Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware, and Tiffani Hupfer, a Branch Manager with U.S. Bank, with the new Marengo Little Free Library. Highland Middle School students Jesse Reigles and Joey Bindner with Principal Matt Bradley at the new Sparta Little Free Library. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_2-highland.jpg Highland Middle School students Jesse Reigles and Joey Bindner with Principal Matt Bradley at the new Sparta Little Free Library.