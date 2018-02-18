HPM office demolished

After a fire severely damaged the front and offices of the HPM building, the village fire department required that the front section be demolished and hauled away. Workers at the site said that GMC Excavation and Trucking LTD will be taking all the material except for the steel to a waste site in Crawford County. Steel Valley Construction of Youngstown is doing the demolition work.

